Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $6.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.45 and the highest is $6.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $33.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,746.87.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,887.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,912.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,620.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

