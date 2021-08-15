Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce $13.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $15.17 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $60.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.17 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $127.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million.

FBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $299.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

