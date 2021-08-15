Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.06). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

