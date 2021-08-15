Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $875.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report sales of $875.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $861.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $907.36 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

