Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.00. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

NYSE WSM traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.31. 1,304,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,503. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

