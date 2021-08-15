Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Earnings of $9.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $9.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the highest is $14.48. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $12.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $53.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $69.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,480.33. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 84.8% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 85,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

