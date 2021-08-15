Brokerages Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 314,242 shares of company stock worth $47,966,671 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.94 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.