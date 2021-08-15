Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target at $113.33

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $704,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,132. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,385. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45. AeroVironment has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

