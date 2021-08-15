Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT at $245.50

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cargojet stock opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.13. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

