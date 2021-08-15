Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT at $245.50

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cargojet stock opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.13. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

