Brokerages Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT at $14.00

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFRUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

CFRUY opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.43. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

