Brokerages Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) PT at €90.93

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €90.93 ($106.97).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DAI opened at €75.64 ($88.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €75.66. Daimler has a 1 year low of €40.55 ($47.70) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

