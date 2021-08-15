Brokerages Set Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Target Price at €83.80

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of DRW3 traded down €1.85 ($2.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €76.00 ($89.41). 20,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €76.95. The stock has a market cap of $772.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12 month high of €82.70 ($97.29).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

