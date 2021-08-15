Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Target Price at $6.66

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th.

EXK opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.33. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 372.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 122,249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

