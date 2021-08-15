Brokerages Set Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Price Target at C$8.46

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.91 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.26899 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

