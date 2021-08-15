Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT at $42.44

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $95,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Groupon by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after buying an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,999. The firm has a market cap of $736.52 million, a P/E ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 2.76. Groupon has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

