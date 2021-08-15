Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) PT at $21.50

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 243.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,704 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

