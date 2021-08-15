Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target at $16.00

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

HLMN opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

