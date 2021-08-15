Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Price Target at $140.13

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.64. 1,962,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $152.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

