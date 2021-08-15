Brokerages Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $227.67

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.67.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE WEX opened at $175.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

