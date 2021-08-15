Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

