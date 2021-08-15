Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKD. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

BKD opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,416 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $860,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $290,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.