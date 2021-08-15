Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 6.0% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,503. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.