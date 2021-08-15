Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Announces $0.13 — Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

BAMR opened at $61.51 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

