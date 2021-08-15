Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 38,264 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 38,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.22. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

