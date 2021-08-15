BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $35.05.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

