BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$18.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BSRTF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.63.

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $15.33 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.48.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

