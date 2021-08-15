BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSRTF. Raymond James increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.