Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.63.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HOM.U stock opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.47. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,971.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,599,328.60. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 in the last quarter.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.