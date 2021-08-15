Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $517.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.44. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

