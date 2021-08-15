Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.05.

