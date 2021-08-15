Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 66,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,442,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

