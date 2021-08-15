Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $264.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.04. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

