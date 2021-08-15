Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

Tesla stock opened at $717.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a PE ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.33 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

