Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in PayPal by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $274.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

