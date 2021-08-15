Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after buying an additional 347,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after buying an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Argus boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $190.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.