Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.69.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

