Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $447.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $448.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

