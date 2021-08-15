Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CADE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 454,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

