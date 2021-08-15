CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a growth of 211.2% from the July 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CaixaBank stock remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Friday. 276,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,569. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

