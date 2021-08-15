Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,837 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.28 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

