Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

