Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $236,916.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,742,918.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,994. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

