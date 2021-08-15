Canaccord Genuity Trims Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Target Price to $40.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.50 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. On average, analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,956 shares of company stock valued at $208,743. 35.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 232,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 56.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 93,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

