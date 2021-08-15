Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $52.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

