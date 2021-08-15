Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

