Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$250.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.63.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $160.50 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $92.68 and a 1-year high of $175.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.50.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.