Cango (NYSE:CANG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.72

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 5808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

CANG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cango alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $556.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $4,472,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.