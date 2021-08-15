Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.65).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

BCYC stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $688.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

