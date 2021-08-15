Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys New Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PD stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PD shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

