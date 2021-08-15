Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $363.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

